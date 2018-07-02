IN PICTURES: Out on the town - how we cheered on England in the 2006 World Cup

If you remember putting on your England top, grabbing a St George’s flag and having a pint or two while cheering on the lads on the pitch in Germany then we might have taken your photo!

Our photographer was out and about in the city centre in June and July 2006 as all you England fans made your way to the pub to watch.

Click the above link to take a look through

England went out of the World Cup 3-1 on penalties after their quarter-final with Portugal ended 0-0.

England lost David Beckham to injury just after half-time and Wayne Rooney was sent off for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho.

The game lead to 10 men and a shoot-out.

But Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher missed to end their hopes and Sven-Goran Eriksson’s reign as manager.

Italy went on to lift the trophy.