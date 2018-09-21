Inadequate care home owners respond to findings

The owners of an inadequate care home where a disabled patient was mocked have said that the venue has not been closed.

Carlton Lodge, in Normanton was placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after finding a litany of failures at the home.

Inspectors said that staff did not treat patients, all of whom were adults with severe learning difficulties, with respect.

Last week West Yorkshire Police said they were investigating an alleged assault at the home.

Care Worldwide, the parent company of the home's owners Bondcare, has now released a statement about the findings and said the venue is still technically open.

However, it confirmed that all nine residents who were living at Carlton Lodge have been taken to other residences and the home is now empty.

Care Worldwide said that Carlton Lodge staff had been "deeply affected" by the CQC's report.

The statement read: "The final report was very recently published but relates to findings arising from an inspection of the service which was completed in June 2018.

"Care Worldwide (Carlton) Limited had prior to the inspection employed the services of a new management team which was already implementing changes and improvements at the service.

"It has throughout been open and transparent with the regulator.

"This is a service that has been looking after vulnerable people for many years and is passionate about providing the best possible care for its clients.

"The most important issue for the service is to ensure that clients feel safe and that their carers are confident that their loved ones are happy and well looked after.

"It is committed to taking a collaborative approach with families, clients and the CQC in its continuing improvements.

"The service has not closed and management continues to communicate with CQC. There are however currently no service users at Carlton Lodge."

Bondcare also runs Newbrook and Brookfield care homes in Castleford, which were both also placed in special measures this summer.