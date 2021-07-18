Incident at Pugneys Country Park - first pictures from the scene
Police have taped off an area around the beach at Pugneys Country Park.
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 4:08 pm
Updated
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 4:28 pm
About 13 emergency service vehicles are at the scene and specialist teams in boats were searching the water earlier today.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also at the scene and left just before 2.30pm.
West Yorkshire Police have yet to comment about the incident but said they would release a statement later this afternoon.
The rest of the country park remains open.