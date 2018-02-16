Increased demand sees hotel chain submit plans to build 44 new rooms

A budget hotel chain is wanting to invest more than £2.5 million by extending in Castleford to help cope with demand.

Plans have been submitted to Wakefield Council to add an additional 44 bedrooms to the Premier Inn at Xscape, claiming they often have to turn people away.

With 119 bedrooms currently built, if given the green light it would mean the hotel is extended by more than third.

In a statement sent to the council’s planning department, it reads: “The hotel has an average occupancy of over 90 per cent, and on occasions is fully booked, so customers are turned away. Therefore, the need is to extend the hotel itself, to cater for customers who wish to stay at the site, noting its proximity to key leisure and shopping amenities and ready access to the motorway network.”

David Christmas, project and programme manager for Premier Inn, added: “We have submitted a planning application to expand in line with strong demand.

“If approved, the extension would bring up to six new jobs and deliver fresh investment to the local area.

“We look forward to the council’s decision.”

The company said that to find an alternative site would cost in excess of £4 million so felt extending the hotel, which was built after being granted planning permission in 2003, would be a preferred option.

The land earmarked for the extension is on the west side of the hotel and is already owned by the company.