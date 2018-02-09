Internet speeds simply ‘not good enough’ says MP

HEMSWORTH MP Jon Trickett says greater efforts must be made to provide faster broadband connections to his constituency, or it risks falling behind in the ‘digital revolution’.

He was speaking out after it was found his constituency fell into the bottom category for superfast coverage - with fewer than 20 per cent of residents or business being able to receive the speedy service.

Despite fibre optic cables being laid, Mr Trickett says the service is still not up to scratch, and that even remote parts of the Highlands in Scotland are receiving a better service.

He said: “It started with a complaint from a constituent, but it’s been an ongoing problem. It’s so slow it’s affecting households, people can’t even watch Netflix at home, it just constantly pauses.

“If we’re paying the same as everybody else around the country, it should be up to scratch and it’s not, it’s ridiculous.

“A lot of people work from home these days and they depend on it, it’s key to modern life, and the poor service we’;re getting can’t be justified.

“This government can talk all they want about a coming digital revolution, but if we don’t invest properly in our regions we’ll simply entrench existing inequality.”