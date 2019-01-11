Investigation after toddler was given wrong medication at medical centre

An investigation is underway after a toddler became ill when he was given the wrong prescription.

Keeley Smith took her 16-month-old son, Leylan, to the out of hours service at Trinity Medical Centre on Thornhill Street in Wakefield where he was diagnosed with tonsillitis and prescribed antibiotics.

Keeley Smith with son Leylan and daughter Lola. (Picture Scott Merrylees)

She collected the medication Ash Grove Pharmacy in Knottingley. The next day she took her daughter, Lola, to her usual doctor when she became ill and queried the dose that had been given to Leylan the previous day. She was told it was double the amount that would be normally be prescribed to a toddler and was told to stop the course of treatment.

She said the medicine had made Leylan ill and suffer from stomach cramps.

She said: “It could have been so serious. I was hysterical when they said he had been taking too big a dose. I thought ‘oh god, it he going to be OK?’

“If I had given him the full course of the medication then who knows what could have happened.”

Leylan was then prescribed the standard dose of medication and began his treatment again.

Miss Smith reported the mistake to Wakefield CCG.

A CCG spokesman said: “Patient safety and service quality are paramount to all the services we commission, and we take any complaints in relation to these very seriously. We are aware of an ongoing investigation into the matter raised by the patient, and as such we are currently unable to comment at this time.”

A spokesman for Local Care Direct, which runs Trinity Medical Centre, confirmed a complaint had been received.” A spokesman for Eggborough Pharmacy, which runs Ash Grove Pharmacy said the matter was reported to the NHS and was under investigation.