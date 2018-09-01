Investigation begins into fire at Bella Roma restaurant in Northgate, Wakefield

An investigation has begun after a fire broke out in a restaurant in Wakefield city centre during the early hours of this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said it was called to Bella Roma restaurant in Northgate shortly after 2.25am.

Also in news: Gang of ‘rioting’ youths ruin summer gala for estate



It was reported that the two-storey building was on fire and there might be people trapped inside.

Crews arriving at the scene found a fire on the first floor which had spread to the roof, but searches confirmed nobody was in the building.

Firefighters from Wakefield, Ossett, Normanton and Dewsbury were all involved in the response and an aerial appliance was dispatched from Leeds.

Also in news: Jealous thug kicked and stamped on ex-girlfriend in drunken rage in front of children



A fire service spokesman said they brought the fire under control using three hose reels and breathing apparatus.

He added that a fire investigation officer had been due to attend the scene to establish the cause of the fire.