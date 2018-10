A woman was rescued from a fire at a bungalow in West Yorkshire today.

The woman, in her 40s, was led to safety by firefighters from the property on Hampden Close, off Pontefract Road, in Ferrybridge.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from Pontefract, Castleford and Featherstone were called to the scene shortly before 4.30pm.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire, which was in a bedroom.