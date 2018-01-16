Jason’s 1,675 mile charity challenge

An IT manager from Featherstone has tackled 1,675 miles over the last year to raise money for a cause close to his heart.

Jason Hoare carried out 26 different challenges including marathons, swimathons and triathlons in aid of Age UK.

Mr Hoare - who also ditched alcohol for the year while he carried out his fundraising tasks - was inspired to help the charity after losing a close family member to Alzheimer’s after a decade-long battle with the disease.

Mr Hoare’s biggest feat took him to Barcelona where he took part in the gruelling Ironman Challenge - a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile cycle and 26.2 mile run, which he completed in 15 hours and 4 minutes.

Mr Hoare, who works at Frontline Bathrooms on Featherstone, smashed his initial target of £2,000 for Age UK - the country’s largest charity working with older people.

He said: “2017 was a tough year, but extremely rewarding. The culmination of all the challenges, combined with the support of work colleagues at Frontline who organised charity days to supplement my efforts, has helped me to achieve my target and improve awareness of such a good cause.”