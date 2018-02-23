John’s musical gift to charity

A musical retired teacher who has just made a record is to donate his royalties to charity.

John Rigby, who taught at Wakefield Independent School in Nostell for 30 years, is giving all the money raised from his ‘Eclections’ CD to Cancer Research.

Adam Denny, of Fiasco Studios in Streethouse

Former geography teacher Mr Rigby, 64, started making the record as a ‘fun retirement project’ but later felt moved to turn it into a fundraiser against cancer. He then turned to an ex pupil in the recording industry for help. Mr Rigby, who used to record with Leeds band Alwoodley Jets in the late 1970s, added: “Having decided to record some songs I discovered that an ex pupil, Adam Denny, owns Fiasco Studios in Streethouse where I subsequently recorded the album.

“Having not done a gig as such for about 20 years and completely having lost touch with the music scene I found Adam’s help to be invaluable. Once I persuaded Adam that he didn’t need to call me Mr Rigby or sir we were away.”

Mr Denny recorded and mixed the album and also showed his old teacher how to put the record on digital platforms like iTunes and Spotify. Mr Denny said: “It was great to see John again and even better to work with him. He was always a great guy at school and I really enjoyed playing in the various school bands which he organised. He’s a brilliant musician so recording him was very easy.”

Mr Rigby, of Grange Moor, Wakefield, has already had flattering feedback about the album and has made some album sales. He said: “Once I started to make the album it took on a life of its own. I didn’t expect to make any money from it but I am about to send Cancer Research a cheque for £137.”

Eclections costs £6. Email john.rigby@mail.com for more.