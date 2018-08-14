Judge Rinder to preside over Wakefield’s Cedar Court

Daytime TV star Judge Robert Rinder will be bring his gavel to a different court in Wakefield this autumn for a special fundraiser.

A qualified barrister, he hosts the popular reality courtroom show, ITV’s Judge Rinder, in which he resolves entertaining civil cases for the cameras, set in a mock courtroom.

He also starred in the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

An Audience with Judge Rinder will be held at the Cedar Court Hotel on October 9 in aid of Wakefield Hospice.

The three-hour gathering will be compered by former head of Wakefield Girls’ High School, Pat Langham.

Tickets are £32.50 each and includes a three-course meal.

For further details contact Fiona on 01924 331401 or email fiona.day@wakefieldhospice.co.uk

It is not the first time Judge Rinder’s attention has been focused on Wakefield, having stepped in to resolve a civil matter concerning a Wakefield pub earlier this year.

He was forced to rule on an unpaid bar tab that topped £2,460 at the Snooty Fox pub on King Street, which has since closed.