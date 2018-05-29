Kayleigh’s charity afternoon tea

An afternoon tea in memory of Castleford youngster Kayleigh Logg has raised £4,195 for The Sick Children’s Trust.

Around 200 guests enjoyed sandwiches, cakes and fizz at Carlton Towers on Saturday, May 5. The venue was donated by businesswoman Kim Grace, owner of Gracious Styling, who had booked the Carlton Towers for her wedding which was later cancelled.

The event was held in memory of Kayleigh, who died aged six after losing her fight against leukaemia in November 2011. Her family was supported at the charity’s Eckersley House when she required specialist care at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

For a year, Kayleigh was in and out of the hospital undergoing intense chemotherapy treatment for leukaemia and during this time, her parents, Paul and Nicola, were never more than a couple of minutes away from their daughter’s bedside. The money raised is enough to support 140 families for one night in free ‘Home from Home’ accommodation.

Cassandra Hughes, regional fundraiser for Yorkshire said: “The Sick Children’s Trust would like to thank everyone who came along to Afternoon Tea at Carlton Towers and say a special thank you to Kim, as without her thoughtful donation the event wouldn’t have been possible. Our ‘Homes from Home’ provide much-needed practical and emotional support to families who are going through the most traumatic times. And because of everyone’s generosity, we will be able to provide 140 nights of free ‘Home from Home’ accommodation to families with seriously ill children in hospital. As a charity we rely entirely on voluntary donations to support families, keeping them together when it matters most. ”

Visit www.sickchildrenstrust.org for more information.