Kee Travel trip to help hospice

Coach company Kee Travel has pledged to raise money for the Prince of Wales Hospice as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations.

The Normanton firm will donate the proceeds of its annual anniversary coach trip to the Pontefract facility.

This year, the trip takes place on February 7 and will see passengers enjoy a day out in the town of Skipton on market day, before visiting the Boundary Mill Stores at Colne in Lancashire.

Passengers will also receive a limited edition Kee Travel gift and a free raffle.

Over the years, the firm has raised more than £5,500 for the hospice through its anniversary trips, and through money raised at the annual Yorkshire Confederation of Passenger Transport dinner.

Tracey Mearns, from the hospice’s partnerships team, said: “Congratulations to Kee Travel as they celebrate their 20th anniversary. We are so grateful for their support, and the fantastic amount they have raised to date. Their generous donations are enough to fund a hospice bedroom for around two weeks.”