Kellingley Social Club to have £3million refurbishment for community rooms, library and cafe

Coun Denise Jeffery made the announcement to those present at a special event at the club where residents could also view plans for the refurbishment of the club, outside space and Pavilion.

The plans will see the development of the Kellingley Social Club and surrounding land into a community facility for all the residents of Knottingley to use and enjoy.

Coun Jeffery, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Regeneration, said: "We're really excited about these plans for Kellingley Social Club, which will provide a multi-use space for the whole community to enjoy.

"This is a big investment in the area and we hope that it will be used and enjoyed by residents for many years to come."

The work is to be carried out over a number of phases, starting with the Pavilion, which is used for local and visiting football teams as a changing room and a supporters' stand.

The Pavilion is heavily used but struggles to accommodate players with disabilities, female players and officials due to its current layout.

In addition, there is no hot water and limited heating within the building.

The work to address these issues and refurbishments are planned to start in December and completed before the start of the new football season.

The design and layout of Kellingley Club is still to be finalised with the club's committee but early plans are to improve the internal layout, placing an emphasis on community rooms and space at the front of the club with options for a modern library space, café and council 'Step-Up' advice and support service.

The concert room is planned to be more functional, allowing the space to be divided when needed, giving better use of the space by groups and families and further revamp of the bar and games rooms.

The building will also have a new lift, ramps and widened doors making the whole facility accessible for a wider range of the community and allowing a small gym space on the first floor.

A meeting with the club is due to take place in January to confirm timescales to ensure minimal impact on current use, with an option to start work in summer 2020.

The council are also looking to place a multi-use games area (MUGA) on the site of the old Knottingley Sports Centre and further development of a skate or cycle park, bowls green and outdoor gym.