KFC closes in Wakefield...because it has run out of chicken

A key ingredient of a favourite fast-food chain has meant Wakefield’s branch has been forced to close for the day.

A sign on the door at Kentucky Fried Chicken at Cathedral Retail Park has apologised to customers saying they were forced to lock-up because their delivery of chicken did not arrive today.

Hungry readers contacted the Express about the situation, which appears to be affecting the company nationwide.

Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants around the country, including Manchester and Essex, are also reportedly closed because of chicken shortage, while some on the south coast have even closed because it has no chips.

KFC customer care said on Twitter: “We deliver our chicken fresh to our restaurants and have had some hiccups today with delivery.

“We’re sorry that the restaurants you visited today were closed but we are reluctant to open without our full menu available.”