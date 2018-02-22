'KFC closure not an emergency' police say, as chicken shortage seemingly prompts 999 calls

A chicken and chip shortage at Kentucky Fried Chicken branches up and down the country has seemingly sparked a flurry of emergency calls to police.

West Yorkshire Police's Customer Contact Centre and Force Command Hub, based in Wakefield, took to Twitter to try and put a stop to distraught KFC chicken lovers ringing 999 or the force's non-emergency number 101.

Sharing a GIF of a KFC chicken bucket surrounded by hearts, the contact centre said: "The CCC would like to clarify KFC's lack of chicken is not a matter for the police! #wow #not999or101 #thinkb4youcall."

And the command hub followed suit, adding: "THINK before you call! We are sorry you can’t get your KFC fix, but it’s not a matter for the police!"

Readers contacted the Express on Friday to say that the fast-food outlet at Cathedral Park was closed with a sign on the door apologising to customers.

Reports then began emerging that the majority of the popular chain restaurants across the UK were also shut, including those at Calder Park, Pontefract and Xscape in Castleford.

Some were reporting a shortage of chicken, while others said they had run out of chips.

KFC said the issue was due to “teething troubles” they were experiencing with their new delivery partner, DHL. Prior to that, the company had used by specialist food distribution group Bidvest.