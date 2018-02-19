KFC in Wakefield re-opened, but hundreds still remain closed

Wakefield’s KFC has since re-opened after a reporting a chicken shortage, but more than 200 restaurants remain closed this morning.

Stunned customers arrived at the Cathedral Retail Park takeaway on Friday only to be met with a sign on the door, apologising for the closure.

Many restaurants ran out of chicken, but some reported having no chips.

The fast-food giant said that due to a new delivery partner, the company was having “teething troubles”.

As of 9pm last night, hundreds had still not re-opened although Wakefield’s is now up and running.

Among those still closed includes KFC at Harehills, Leeds.

The company said: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.

“Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.”