KFC re-opens in Wakefield

Fast-food restaurant KFC has finally re-opened in Wakefield after being closed for four days.

Delivery troubles has left hundreds of outlets closed across the UK, including Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

The Cathedral Retail Park shop closed on Friday with a sign on the door apologising to customers.

Many restaurants ran out of chicken, but some reported having no chips.

The fast-food giant said that due to a new delivery partner, the company was having “teething troubles”.

The company said: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner on board, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.”

The restaurants at Calder Park, at Xscape and Pontefract are still thought to be closed.