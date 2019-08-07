Lake closed at Pugneys Country Park after algae found in the water

Visitors to Pugneys Country Park have been asked to keep out of the water due to unusual levels of algae.

The park’s lake was closed on Tuesday after the algae was discovered. Green algae can be harmful to animals and humans and has been known to irritate skin and poison dogs.

Julie Russell, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Arts, Culture and Leisure, said: “As a precautionary measure we are advising people and dogs to keep away from the water until the algae has dispersed, as advised by the Government’s national guidance for management of water bodies.

"We expect the algae to disperse naturally over the coming days and weeks.

“We are continuing to monitor the lake water so that we can reopen it as soon as it is practical to do so.

“The rest of the park remains open as usual for residents and visitors to come and enjoy.”

In 2016, the lake remained closed for several days after green algae was spotted on the water. High levels of bacteria were also found in the water during routine testing in 2018.

Advice from the government warns that algal blooms can form in the sea, lakes and rivers.

You cannot tell if a bloom is toxic just by looking at it, and people are asked to assume that blooms are toxic, keep pets and children away from the water and avoid skin contact with the water or algae.