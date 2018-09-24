Land Rover Discovery used in attempted robbery in West Yorkshire village

POLICE are appealing for information to trace a Land Rover Discovery used in an attempted robbery in South Elmsall near Pontefract.

The burgundy Land Rover Discovery (pictured) was used in an attempted robbery on Barnsley Road on Saturday afternoon. (Sept 22)

Two men attempted to break into a business premises through a window just after 2.30pm.

They failed to gain entry and left the scene in the Land Rover Discovery.

The vehicle, which had single square headlamps and black trim on the front bumper, was driven off towards the South Yorkshire area.

Detective Sergeant Sam Freeman of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are investigating this serious offence and would like to speak with anyone who may have information about the

pictured vehicle’s whereabouts, or who may have recently sold or part exchanged a Land Rover matching this description.

“We believe the car was driven towards the South Yorkshire area following the attempted robbery and it is likely the suspects are from that area.

“Anyone who can assist our enquiry is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180473513.

“Information can also be given online via 101 Livechat at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”