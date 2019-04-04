Landowner who built pig houses without permission told to pay £588

A landowner has been fined after he ignored repeated warnings about buildings he put up without planning permission.

John Humphreys, from Felkirk in the south-east of the Wakefield district, was also told to remove a caravan and several containers from the land after numerous complaints from neighbours.

After being issued with enforcement notices by Wakefield Council telling him to stop, 42 year-old Humphreys continued to put up more buildings, used to accommodate pigs, on greenbelt land near residential properties.

At Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday he was fined £250 and ordered to pay a further £388 in costs.

Neil Rodgers, the council's service director for planning, transportation and highways, said: "The council takes planning enforcement very seriously, and will not hesitate to take legal action when required.

"We abide by national greenbelt policies and the owner will be required to comply with the enforcement notices."