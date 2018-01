A four-vehicle smash has left a lane closed and traffic queuing on the M1 this morning.

The accident between a lorry and three cars happened on the northbound carriageway between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road and J40 A638 Wakefield Road.

Lanes one of four remains closed.

All traffic was being held to allow the vehicles involved to move safely to a lay-by and all traffic was released just after 7.30am.