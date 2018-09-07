Last chance to try something new at Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week

With just hours to go until restaurant week draws to a close, treat your tastebuds to an authentic Spanish experience.

Qubana recently relocated to the site of the old Barclays Bank on Wood Street in the city centre.

The roof terrace at Qubana, 1-3 Wood Street. Picture Scott Merrylees.

The Catalonian-style restaurant promises to combine “the sensual, Latin flair of Cuba with the honest flavours of Spain to create dishes that perfectly fuse the two cultures.”

Jenny Thompson, owner of Qubana and Pacific-themed Robatary, said: “The offer of quality, creative cuisine across the city centre is better than it’s ever been so it makes complete sense to do something to celebrate this.

“It’s about casting the net wider to invite more people to come and have a taste of Wakefield and hopefully return again and again.”

In honour of Wakefield’s first restaurant week, Qubana is offering lunchtime platters for £5.

Quabana, at 1-3 Wood Street. Picture by Wakefield BID.

PICTURES: Wakefield restaurant week takes the city by storm.

The Plato Vegetariano includes olives, focaccia, breaded manchego and mixed spiced nuts topped with oil and balsamic, aioli and hummus.

For a slightly different take, ask for the Plato de Carne platter, which features chorizo lollipops, wings, baby squid, olives and serrano and focaccia topped with oil and balsamic, aioli and hummus.

If you’re around this evening, try the restaurant’s duo of daily special tapas for just £10, or make it a trio for £15. Chefs have prepared a different selection of tapas each day this week.

Dine in style at city centre favourite for Wakefield restaurant week

The evening menu includes your choice of chunky chips, fries, Cajun fries, rice or salad as a side.

To view the full restaurant week menu, click here.

Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week has been organised by Wakefield BID and runs from Saturday, September 1 to Friday, September 7 2018.