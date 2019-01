Defibrillator training will be provided at a Castleford church next week for residents to learn lifesaving skills.

Smawthorne Community Church on Beancroft Road will host the sessions on Monday, January 7, from 6pm until 8pm, and Tuesday, January 8, from 1pm until 4pm. The sessions will also include CPR training before a defibrillator is placed outside the building.

There will be no charge for the classes.

A local GP and member of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service will be present.