Lemonroyd Marina plans could make more space for people to live on a boat in Leeds

A marina in Leeds could become a spot for more people to live all year round after a planning application was lodged.

MMR Construction Ltd has asked to turn 20 leisure moorings at Lemonroyd Marina in Methley into residential ones.

It would mean that they can be occupied by customers who live at the marina as their primary residence.

In contrast, leisure moorings can only be occupied by customers who use their vessels predominantly for leisure purposes, and customers have to demonstrate that they have a permanent home away from the marina.

The marina, on the Aire and Calder Navigation, is operated by British Waterways Marinas Limited.

A planning statement reads: “In response to prevailing market conditions, namely the rising demand for full residential contracts, the marina operator is looking to change the use of 20 existing moorings from leisure to residential use.”

Lemonroyd Marina, off Fleet Lane in Methley, offers moorings for up to 85 boats including narrowboats, wide-beams and canal cruisers.

Shops are situated in the nearby village and visitors can walk through the Methley Woods.