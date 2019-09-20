LETTER: 'It’s time the North got its fair share '

I can’t really see the benefits of HS2 to Yorkshire and the North. For the North to prosper we need investment and development in our region which means improving communication and transport links locally.

We need jobs and facilities where we are and where we can access them easily. I don’t see how a high speed rail link to London helps us in any way.

All it does is make us another suburb, provide access to cheaper houses for those working in the capital and an easy way for our talented people to leave.

We need Government money, our money really, to be spent in our area to encourage growth and prosperity for our young people, to allow them to live and work where they were born.

It is time the North got its fair share of the national pie and was allowed to realise its full potential.

To achieve this aim the North needs to work together, to speak with one voice and to take the Government to task. Make them stop talking and promising and do!

Hopefully the next general election will enable us to get rid of the current batch of ineffectual politicians and get some in with vision, integrity and a desire to promote the future and prosperity of the people who elect them.

Richard Saberton