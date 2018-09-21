LETTER: Keep guards on our trains

My grandson is in his early 20s, totally blind from birth and autistic.

He lives in a flat in Ilkley for the disabled.

When he wishes to travel, he informs British Rail and has what is called assisted travel.

This means a guard helps him to get on and off the trains and to transfer from one train to another.

He travels quite often - he volunteers at RNIB in Leeds, teaching IT to people there.

He goes to pop concerts in London and Outward Bound courses in Milton Keynes.

He belongs to a blind and visually impaired group - they go away for weekends and also on holidays.

He has to make his own way to pick up points and Luton Airport. He comes to see me - he goes from Ilkley to Leeds, Leeds to South Elmsall where I meet him.

How could he do all this if the guards were taken off the trains?

It makes him feel more independent being able to travel. He is not the only one needing this kind of help.

There must be hundreds in the same position as him.

Please keep the guards.

M Fell, Walton Road, Upton