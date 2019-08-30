LETTER: Traffic levels will be kept under review

I’d like to respond to the letter from Gary Johnson in last week’s Express.

Mr Johnson raised concerns over two planning applications for residential development in Altofts and increased traffic congestion as a result.

Planning Law requires that the impact that developments could potentially have on traffic, and also the wider environmental and economic impacts, are fully assessed and we work closely with developers throughout the planning process.

Professional views are sought and we can impose planning conditions to ease potential impacts if these are considered necessary to make the development acceptable and meet the legal tests.

Mr Johnson’s main area of concern was the junction where Nellie Spindler Drive meets Neil Fox Way on the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road (WERR). We will investigate this matter and would like to reassure residents that we continuously collect traffic data in order to monitor and assess traffic conditions.

At the time of construction, traffic lights were deemed not to be necessary but as mentioned previously, traffic levels are kept under review and adaptations considered if deemed necessary.

The WERR has assisted the ability to move the traffic through the network and overall journey times have improved. We understand that at peak times there are delays, and this can partly be down to traffic incidents and other problems beyond our control.

Neil Rodgers, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Planning, Transportation and Highways