LETTER: Will bridge graffiti be removed?

Can anyone in the Extinction Rebellion demo group in Leeds explain to me how it is environmentally-friendly to spray lurid paint slogans on the parapet of an historic and beautifully built stone bridge over the River Aire?

I am 62 years old, but have had an ecological awareness since my teenage years.

I have recycled waste since the early 1980s when such facilities became more generally available.

One of my ancestors was involved in the building of the bridge I refer to on Victoria Road.

Presumably these people are going to scrub off their graffiti (despoiling the craftsman-made stonework)?

John Roberts

Wakefield