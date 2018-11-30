Libraries have a fine idea for food banks

Library users who owe fines are being encouraged to bring food rather than cash to settle their debts.

Wakefield Council-run libraries say they will accept food to write off what is owed on late returns.

The initiative is run with local food banks to help stock them in preparation for the festive period.

There is no limit to the amount of overdue charges, but all food must be nonperishable - in tins or packet - and must have a 2019 use-by date at least.

Unopened toiletries will also be accepted. It will run until December 22.