Lidl in Normanton burgled twice in one night

Multiple arrests were made after a supermarket was burgled twice in one night.

Normanton's Lidl store was raided in separate incidents after it had shut up shop for the day.

The offences, which were revealed in a council report, were brought to the police's attention by eagle-eyed CCTV operators.

The report said that as police entered the supermarket in response to the first raid, "The thieves ran out of another exit".

Operators were able to pass on the suspects' location to the police and a number of people were subsequently detained.

The report added: "Later in the same evening an opportunistic burglar also had a go, removing boards from repairs to the previous attempt."

Another male was later arrested.

