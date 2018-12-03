Listed: Every mobile speed camera in the Wakefield district from Monday December 3
Speed cameras will be at the following locations across the Wakefield district this week:
A6186: Asdale Road, Durkar Between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.
1. A6186
Asdale Road, Durkar Between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.
Google Maps
other
2. A638
Ossett By Pass Between Warneford Avenue & M1.
Google Maps
other
3. A642
Northfield Lane, Horbury Between Cluntergate & M1.
Google Maps
other
4. A638
Ossett By Pass Between Owl Lane & Warneford Avenue.
Google Maps
other
View more