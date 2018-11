Litter pickers rolled up their sleeves to clear a beauty spot - and managed to collect in a staggering 5.4 tonnes of rubbish.

A group of volunteers gathered at Fryston Woods, organised by SSE Power Station at Ferrybridge, and spent a week tidying the woods and surrounding area.

It follows on from the recent work by the Friends of Fryston Wood, who are busy creating signposted walks around the woods to attract more people and deter anti-social behaviour.