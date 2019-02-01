Live at Leeds 2019 announces second wave of names

A number of new acts have been added to an already packed Live at Leeds line-up.

Leading the second wave of names lined up for May's festival is Kate Tempest, whose spoken-word insights on modern life has seen her widely acclaimed.

Also added is Drenge, who have built up a reputation as one of the best live bands in the country and promise to be one of the highlights of the day.

Also primed to be a highlight is Brits Critics Choice winner Sam Fender, who is sure to have one of the most in-demand sets.

And Yorkshire’s own The Sherlocks return to the Live At Leeds stage for what should be another popular gig on the day.

Looking ahead to the show they said: "Really looking forward to playing in front of the Leeds crowd again! We will bring the rock n roll. Bring it on!"

Other names added to the bill are Confidence Man, Mini Mansions and The Slow Readers Club, whose lead singer Aaron Starkie said: “It’s great to be announced as part of a festival known for being ahead of the curve with new music. It’s a great line-up this year, and this will be our first time playing the festival, can’t wait.”

The new additions join a stellar cast of previously announced names heading to the city.

The trailblazing Sundara Karma, Metronomy and man of the moment Tom Grennan top a bill boasting the likes of Black Honey, Swim Deep, Dream Wife, Goat Girl, Easy Life, Gengahr, Marsicans, Another Sky, Sports Team, Squid, Gently Tender, Fuzzy Sun, Lauren Aquilina and many more.

Live At Leeds, which is part of Leeds International Festival, takes place at various venues in the city centre on May 4. For the full line-up and ticket information go to www.liveatleeds.com