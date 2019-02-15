Lofthouse housing plan rejection set to be rubber stamped by city planners

A decision to reject 160 new homes on a commercial site at Lofthouse looks set to be rubber stamped next week.

An application was submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning committee to build the houses on the site at Park View currently occupied by engineering firm, Peter Duffy Ltd.

The company (pictured) planned to expand by moving to a new site on Flanshaw Industrial Estate, but that was subject to whether their current site was given planning permission for housing.

The planning committee voted to reject the plans last month, claiming a lack of affordable homes for the site, the impact on the local infrastructure and a lack of ‘special circumstances’ to build on green belt land.

After the decision was made ,the firm’s owner, Peter Duffy, told the Express he was unsure if he would appeal despite saying the rejection could damage his business.

But at next Thursday’s monthly planning meeting it is expected that the reasons for the rejection will be formally agreed, based around the green belt and affordable housing points. The report suggests the reasons are ‘considered reasonably robust to be defended at appeal should the applicant pursue that next step’.

The application had received no objections from members of the public and the planning officer had even recommended approval.

But it was then narrowly voted down by the planning committee, losing by a single vote.