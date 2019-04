Motorists are being warned of long delays after an accident involving two vehicles on the A1 this afternoon.

One lane is closed on the A1 Southbound from Old Great North Road (Darrington turn-off) to Great North Road (Wentbridge South/Kirk Smeaton turn off).

The crash has caused severe delays on the A1(M) Southbound between J41, J32A of the M62 and A162 (Ferrybridge Services) where the average speed is 5mph.

Reports say delay time could be 40 minutes and to avoid the area if possible.