Lucy’s generous gifts for Normanton’s rescue dogs

Rescue dogs across the district enjoyed a comfortable Christmas after a festive appeal collected 165 gift bags.

Lucy Woodcock launched the appeal last month in an effort to bring comfort to those dogs who would not have a loving family this Christmas.

Food, treats, biscuits, balls, toys and blankets were among the gifts delivered to local shelters, including Mount Pleasant Kennels, flushdyke, Linbee, Oakwood Dog Rescue, Ruffs Rescue, Pontefract Dog Rescue and Street Paws.

Lucy said: “I’d like to say a huge thanks to everyone for the amazing support and their generous gifts.”