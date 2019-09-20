Lunchtime action in Wakefield city centre will help ‘tackle climate change’

A ‘lunchtime action’ on climate change will offer information and advice on tackling global warming.

The event will be held in Jubilee Gardens, Wakefield, today (Friday).

It has been organised by Wakefield Just Transition Forum, and is one of a number of events designed to draw attention to Friday’s Global Day of Climate Action.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The climate crisis has been building up for years, but now thanks to the Youth Strikes for the Climate and Extinction Rebellion, people are listening.

“By working together in every town, we can begin to tackle the problem.

“We see these actions in the big cities like Leeds and Manchester, but to have real national impact, we need to see action in places like Wakefield.

“We need to spread this message and engage with people everywhere.

“If you want to join in, if you have questions, if you are just curious – come along on Friday lunchtime and find out for yourself.”

The event, which will run from noon until 2pm, will include details on climate change and advice for those who want to make a difference.

Lunch items, created from food which would otherwise have been send to landfill, will also be on offer, provided by the Real Junk Food Project.

Wakefield Just Transition Forum, a consortium of local businesses and groups, aims to encourage people, businesses and organisations to move to a zero carbon economy.

They are encouraging shoppers to attend the lunch to learn more about how they can help the environment.

Catherine Porritt, secretary of Wakefield Trades Council, said: “A Just Transition puts people at the centre of the change to a zero carbon economy. As carbon intensive jobs are replaced with low and zero carbon jobs, workers need to be retrained and redeployed into the new jobs.”

A school strike has also been organised for Friday, with students in 150 countries planning to walk out of school to draw attention to climate change, including in Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield.