The M1 motorway is currently blocked up with traffic due to an earlier multi-vehicle accident.

Two vehicles are thought to have been involved, shutting two lanes of the northbound carriageway at junction 42, with queues backed up past Carr Gate, Lofthouse and even Horbury.

One lane was blocked and traffic began to build on both sides of the motorway.

The lane has now reopened but there are still reports of tailbacks.