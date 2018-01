A serious collision in which a vehicle has overturned has closed the M1.

The crash happened on the M1 between J46 and J45 heading towards Wakefield and both carriageways have been shut.

First reported at about 3pm, it is thought that it could take another three hours for the road to be cleared.

Police, the air ambulance and Highways England traffic officers are on scene.

Traffic is being diverted but tailbacks are already forming and drivers are being urged to avoid the motorway if possible.