M62 westbound closed after accident at Castleford

There's queueing traffic and the main roadway is closed on the M62 after an accident this afternoon.

The accident, believed to be between a car and HGV, happened westbound at junction 31, Normanton Interchange (Castleford).

There's congestion to junction 32 (Pontefract).

Lane three, of three, was originally closed, however at just after noon the road was closed while emergency services work at the scene.

A detour in operation is now in place via the exit and entry slip roads.

Avoid the area if possible.