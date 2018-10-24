Maggie’s Yorkshire centre in Leeds gets match funding from lottery

Cancer support charity Maggie’s will see every penny it raises over a three-month period doubled, thanks to the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The campaign is running through October to December, with People’s Postcode Lottery pledging to match-fund up to £60,000. That means every brick purchased through the Maggie’s Yorkshire Buy a Brick campaign from now until the end of year will be worth double the value.

The campaign, led by Leeds writer and producer Kay Mellor in conjunction with Maggie’s and the Yorkshire Evening Post, is raising funds towards a new centre currently being built at St James’ University Centre.

Laura Lee, Maggie’s chief executive, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive the news that, thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, donations made within this special three-month period will be matched. This means that every individual new donation – including regular gifts - received within this time frame can actually be doubled up to a total of £60,000.

“Maggie’s has worked in partnership with People’s Postcode Lottery for ten years. In that time, support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery has helped to shape much of the cancer support that Maggie’s provides. We are so grateful that this special relationship will continue.”

Maggie’s relies entirely on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of centres. The money raised over the three months will be used across the charity’s network of 22 centres in the UK and abroad.

To donate, call 0300 123 1801 or visit www.maggiescentres.org.