Magpie Recipe: Chilli coconut shellfish

This is the latest fish recipe from the Magpie Cafe in Whitby.

Ingredients - serves 4

8 King Prawn tails (cut in half)

¼ Kilo of fresh mussels

¼ kilo clams

100g Queen Scallops

8 crevettes

¼ kilo cockles

100g samphire

1-2 red chillies (finely sliced, with or without the seeds in)

Half a thumb of fresh ginger (finely chopped)

8 baby corn (each cut into 3)

12 Sugar Snap (cut in half)

2 Banana Shallots (sliced)

1 clove Garlic (crushed)

150ml Creamed Coconut

4 kaffir lime leaves (very finely

Crushed prawn Crackers

Oil for cooking

Salt and Pepper

Method

Heat a little oil in a pan and add the shallots, garlic, ginger, baby corn and sugar snap and over a high heat cook until the veg takes on quite a bit of colour, remove the veg from the pan and set aside.

Add a little more oil to the pan if needed and heat, once the oil is hot add all the

shellfish and place on a tightly fitting lid.

Vigorously shake the pan a couple of times whilst the shellfish is cooking, then after a couple of minute add the creamed coconut and the vegetables including the samphire.

Cook for a further 2-3 minutes, tossing the pan occasionally and until the

shellfish have fully opened. Season with salt and pepper.

Divide the seafood between four bowls, pour over any cooking juices and the

sprinkle over the crushed prawn crackers and finely sliced kaffir lime leaves and

serve.