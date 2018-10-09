“Major delays” to bus services in Pontefract

A road traffic collision near Pontefract Bus Station has caused “major delays” to services in the area.

Metro, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport network, first reported delays to services shortly before 4pm today (Tuesday, October 9, 2018).

The collision is believed to have taken place on the main route in and out of the station. Metro said that police were directing traffic at the scene.

Affected bus routes include the 28, 39, 125, 144, 146, 147, 148, 149, 249, 410 and 411 services.

Follow @PandCExpress on Twitter for more updates as they become available.