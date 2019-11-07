Major Wakefield road closed due to flooding
A major road in Wakefield has been closed this morning due to flooding.
The A638 Doncaster Road, between Ackworth and Upton, has now been closed to traffic and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
It's been warned that further road closues could take place throught the day.
We'll keep updating you with information as we get it.
M1
One lane closed due to broken down vehicle on M1 Northbound from J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) to J41 A650 (Carrgate). Traffic is coping well.