Man, 24, found dead at Leeds city centre hotel

A MAN from Morley was found dead at a Leeds city centre hotel.

Taha Mahdi Hassan, 24, was found in an unresponsive state at the Premier Inn hotel on Claypit Lane on Thursday March 1, an inquest opening at Wakefield Coroner's Court heard.

A doctor pronounced Mr Hassan dead just before 1.30pm on March 1.

The inquest opening was told Mr Hassan, of Glen Mount, Morley, had checked in to the hotel, which is opposite Leeds First Direct Arena, on the evening of February 28.

A preliminary post mortem report stated Mr Hassan, who worked as a customer services advisor, died from compression of the neck.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach adjourned the inquest pending further enquires.

After the inquest opening, A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 1.20pm on Thursday March 1 police were called to the Premier Inn on Claypit Lane where a man had been found dead. There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner was informed."