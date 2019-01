Police have charged a 27-year-old man with attempted robbery and theft after a shop in Wakefield was targeted on Thursday.

Adam Wiechnicki from Featherstone has been charged in connection with offences at the shop on Girnhill Lane on January 10, as well as a further offence of theft.

Detectives are continuing their enquiries into other recent robberies at shops in the area.

Police arrested two men following a five robberies around Normanton between January 2 and January 9.