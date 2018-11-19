Man admits killing woman after lorry smashes into house

A man has admitted killing a woman by dangerous driving after a lorry hit her before crashing into a house in Brierley.

Karn Hill, aged 23, of East View, Cudworth, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Jacqueline Wileman by dangerous driving on September 14.

The lorry hit Ms Wileman, 58, on Common Lane, Brierley, before ploughing into a house on nearby Park View, causing substantial structurual damage.

Hill appeared at Sheffield Crown Court alongside David Mellor, 48, Wayne Carroll , 29, and Alan Mawhinney, 55, who have also been charged.

Mellor, of Bank End Road, Worsbrough Dale, admitted of aggravated vehicle taking.

Mawhinney, of Calder Crescent, Kendray, and Carroll, of Chestnut Street, Grimethorpe, also face charges of aggravated vehicle taking.

Mellor and Mawhinney are also charged with failing to provide a sample.

The Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson QC remanded all four in custody.