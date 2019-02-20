Man arrested for attempted blowtorch burglary in Castleford

A man has been arrested after police officers caught him trying to break into a commercial premises in Castleford using a blowtorch.

Members of the West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit arrested the man shortly before 5am today (Wednesday).

It follows a string of blow torch burglaries in Normanton and across the district.

The blow torch is used to burn through UPVC doors around the lock, allowing the burglar to bend, snap or remove the lock and gain access to the property.

West Yorkshire Police have also warned of an increase in burglars targeting homes which use cylinder locks.