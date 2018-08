A man has been charged with the murder of 45-year-old Mark Long in Pontefract.

Mr Long, of South Baileygate, was found injured in a block of flats on the street in the early hours of yesterday (August 23) and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 39-year-old man, from Pontefract, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (August 25) charged with his murder. West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing their investigation.